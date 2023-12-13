Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 314,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 49,627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,001,000.

NYSEARCA:PICB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,294. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

