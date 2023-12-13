ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40,950 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,950 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 497,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 111,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 tax-loss selling buys to start 2024 with double-digit gains
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.