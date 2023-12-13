Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $246.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.77.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $247.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.