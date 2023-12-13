Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.51. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

