Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 34,508 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJN. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $23.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

