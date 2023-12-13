Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 3,739 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after buying an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

BAC opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

