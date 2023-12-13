Asset Dedication LLC Buys 435 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $248.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $250.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.