Asset Dedication LLC Buys 782 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 747,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,482,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.03. The stock has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

