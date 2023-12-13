Asset Dedication LLC Has $10.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.33.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.