Asset Dedication LLC Has $19.27 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

