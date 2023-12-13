Asset Dedication LLC Sells 457 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.02.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

