Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,457.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,457 ($30.84) and last traded at GBX 2,457 ($30.84), with a volume of 222162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,422 ($30.40).
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABF. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.54) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,079.17 ($26.10).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 45.80 ($0.57) dividend. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,507.46%.
In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.50), for a total value of £848,021 ($1,064,550.59). Insiders own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
