Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $3.20 to $4.80. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Autolus Therapeutics traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 155,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 595,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 268,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 222,093 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $826.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.