Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $3.20 to $4.80. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Autolus Therapeutics traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 155,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 595,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.
View Our Latest Analysis on Autolus Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $826.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autolus Therapeutics
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.