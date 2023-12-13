AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 7.0% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of AutoZone worth $156,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 29.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 200.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,661.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,593.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,523.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

