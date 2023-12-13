AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

AZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,661.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,593.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,523.70. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone will post 149.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

