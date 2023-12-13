Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Position Boosted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Avangrid by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Avangrid by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $44.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

Avangrid Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

