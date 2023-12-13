Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU) Stock Position Cut by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.92% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.27. 1,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,061. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a market cap of $170.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

