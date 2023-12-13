Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

Avantor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $326,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 65.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,538,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,522,000 after buying an additional 1,005,480 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $14,746,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Avantor by 28.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.