Azitra, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Lock-Up Period To End on December 13th

Azitra’s (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 13th. Azitra had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Azitra’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Azitra Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Azitra stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Azitra has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azitra

Azitra Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azitra during the second quarter worth $57,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Azitra in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Azitra by 20.7% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

