Azitra, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Lock-Up Period To End on December 13th

Azitra’s (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 13th. Azitra had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Azitra’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Azitra Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of Azitra stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Azitra has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azitra
Azitra Company Profile
Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azitra
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- What is a good dividend yield?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Azitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azitra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.