Barclays Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $165.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $132.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.72.

Lennar Stock Up 0.7 %

LEN stock opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64. Lennar has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lennar by 75,322.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $61,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 47.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $39,991,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

