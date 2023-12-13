Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 90 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $108,560,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $4,998,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.96. 335,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $276.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

