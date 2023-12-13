Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

