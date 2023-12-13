Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.14.

View Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.