BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in November

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 599.0 days.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWAGF stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and auto, mobile, and real estate leasing, as well as consumer and mortgage loans.

