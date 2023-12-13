Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0496 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $293.43 million and $3.71 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,215.76 or 0.05287936 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00026764 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,517,575 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,777,569 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

