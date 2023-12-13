BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 333,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 681,979 shares.The stock last traded at $100.51 and had previously closed at $103.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.46.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.04 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioNTech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

