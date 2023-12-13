BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $387,398.06

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $387,398.06 and approximately $337,857.53 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,386.46 or 1.00080660 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011267 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003677 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,031,313,984 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00002143 USD and is up 8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $323,750.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.