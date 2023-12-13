Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Black Hills comprises approximately 1.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

