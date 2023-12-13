BlackRock Capital Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 85.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $287.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKCC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

