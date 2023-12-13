BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,979. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.