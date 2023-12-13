BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DSU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 38,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $167,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 43.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1,319.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

