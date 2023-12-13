BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Free Report ) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

