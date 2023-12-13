BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NYSE FRA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 91,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
