BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE FRA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 91,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 98,222 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 105,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 327,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

