BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 66.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 84,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $378,008.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 152,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,390.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

