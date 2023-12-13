Blue Edge Capital LLC Buys 2,512 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 2.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 207,291 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 312,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,472,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,878,000 after buying an additional 200,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.