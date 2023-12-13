Blue Edge Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $144.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

