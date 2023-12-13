Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 833 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

