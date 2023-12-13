bluebird bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a report issued on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.88). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC cut bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $305.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,379 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,065 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 825.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,302,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,639 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

