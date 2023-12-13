Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 392,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 630,967 shares.The stock last traded at $82.55 and had previously closed at $73.98.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,233 shares of company stock worth $2,666,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

