Bokf Na Acquires 17,033 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 702,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 48,824 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDT opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

