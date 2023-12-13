Bokf Na Has $20.56 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bokf Na grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $20,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 288,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8,784.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 504,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after buying an additional 498,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 638,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAH opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.41. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

