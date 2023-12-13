Bokf Na Has $307.57 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bokf Na owned approximately 1.00% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $307,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after acquiring an additional 358,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $255.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.47 and a 200-day moving average of $242.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

