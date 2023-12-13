Bokf Na Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $48,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.31. The firm has a market cap of $343.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

