Bokf Na Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $276.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

