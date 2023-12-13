Bokf Na Purchases 4,978 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

AMGN stock opened at $273.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.30. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

