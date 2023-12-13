Bokf Na Sells 4,596 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 441.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 583,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,294,000 after buying an additional 44,699 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $274.23 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.09 and its 200-day moving average is $240.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock worth $3,615,118. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

