Bokf Na Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVE stock opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $169.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

