Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $24.00 on Wednesday, hitting $1,096.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,711. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $540.91 and a one year high of $1,097.44. The firm has a market cap of $452.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $910.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $875.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

