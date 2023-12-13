Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Cut by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $1,072.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $442.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,079.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $910.13 and a 200-day moving average of $875.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

