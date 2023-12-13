Brokerages Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $4.42

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after buying an additional 981,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after buying an additional 458,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 77,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

