Brokerages Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target at $11.80

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPS. Bank of America lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Trading Up 6.1 %

APPS opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.